| Aaa Cinemas Asian Allu Arjun New Theatre Opening At Ameerpet Satyam Mall Hyderabad

AAA Cinemas – Asian Allu Arjun New Theatre Opening At Ameerpet | Satyam Mall | Hyderabad

Stylish star Allu Arjun inaugurated AAA Cinemas in Ameerpet, Hyderabad, on June 15. He has partnered with Asian Cinemas.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:05 PM, Fri - 16 June 23

Hyderabad: Stylish star Allu Arjun inaugurated AAA Cinemas in Ameerpet, Hyderabad, on June 15. He has partnered with Asian Cinemas.