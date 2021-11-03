AACIO to honour noted cardiologist Dr Ramaka Srinivas

Warangal: Recognising his clinical research activity in the field of cardiology, ground-level work in community cardiology, and lay rescuer CPR training, the American Association of Cardiologists of Indian Origin (AACIO) is going to honour noted cardiologist from Warangal city, Dr Ramaka Srinivas, at their virtual meeting on November 14 (Sunday). The programme will begin at 10:00 a.m. CST USA time.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Dr Ramaka Srinivas said that Chairman, AACIO Board of Directors and Awards Committee, Dr Navin C. Nanda had sent him a letter asking him to join the virtual meeting and receive the honour.

A Consultant Cardiologist at his own Srinivasa Heart Centre, and Chairman and Managing Trustee, Srinivasa Heart Foundation, Dr Srinivas has done ground-level work in community cardiology, tobacco prevention, lay rescuer CPR training and clinical research. He is the son of a noted physician and philanthropist from Warangal late Dr Ramaka Lakshmana Murthy.

Dr Srinnivas obtained his MBBS from the Kakatiya Medical College (KMC), Warangal, in 1988, and MD (General Medicine) from Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad. He did his DM Cardiology from the Kasturba Medical College, Manipal, Karnataka. By conducting a CPR training session with 4,000 people at the KMC on December 12, 2012, Dr Srinivas scripted his name in the Limca Book of Records.

In recognition of his Community work in the field of Cardiology, the American Association of Physicians of India conferred Special Award for Community service in 2014 Research.

His research on heart failure was presented at the American Heart Association meet in 2017 and on Left Bundle Block at the ACC Middle East in 2018. He was the principal investigator of the WACAR study ( The Warangal Area Out of Hospital Cardiac Arrest Registry), the first such registry in India and his work has been awarded the Elsevier FAIRest Dataset award by the Elsevier Research Data Management Board.

