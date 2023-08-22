Yashoda Hospitals cardiologist Dr. Ravikanth’s services available in Kothagudem

A leading cardiologist at Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, Dr. Ravikanth Athuluri informed that his services were available locally to Kothagudem residents once every two weeks.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 PM, Tue - 22 August 23

A leading cardiologist at Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, Dr. Ravikanth Athuluri speaking to the media in Kothagudem on Tuesday.

He said people suffering from heart diseases need not worry and no need to go to places like Hyderabad, Chennai, Vijayawada or Bengaluru for treatment for heart ailments. If there were minor changes in some tests, or doubts of having heart disease, people could consult him in Kothagudem, he said.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday Dr. Ravikanth said that he has been providing health services to people in Kothagudem since 2007 as a cardiologist at Yashoda Hospitals in Hyderabad.

For heart diseases that were not curable locally, medical services were being provided at Yashoda Hospitals in Somajiguda using modern technology with medical equipment of world class standards. Medical services were provided through health insurances along with health reimbursement provided by the government, he added.