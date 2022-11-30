Aaftab confesses to killing Shraddha during polygraph test

By IANS Updated On - 03:46 PM, Wed - 30 November 22

Photo: ANI

New Delhi: Aaftab Amin Poonawalla confessed to killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and disposing off her body parts during his polygraph test conducted at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in the national capital, sources said.

After six sessions, the polygraph test finally ended on Tuesday, the FSL sources said.

“He has confessed to killing Shraddha and disposing of her body parts in the forest areas. He also had relationships with several girls,” they added.

Recently, the Delhi Police contacted a woman who met Aaftab after he had killed Shraddha.

The police have also recovered Shraddha’s ring that Aaftab had gifted the woman, a a psychologist by profession, on October 12.

Aaftab met the woman on the mobile dating application ‘Bumble’, the same platform where he had first met Shraddha.

In her statement to the police, the woman said that she had met Aaftab twice at his Chattarpur’s residence which he shared with Shraddha and had no clue regarding the victim’s body parts kept in the refrigerator.

According to the sources, she met Aaftab on the dating app on May 30, just 12 days after he killed Shraddha on May 18.

Earlier on Tuesday, a court allowed Delhi Police to conduct a narco test on Aaftab on December 1 and 5.

The sources said that a polygraph and a narco test is imperative in this case, as Aaftab, during interrogation, was deceptive in nature and tried to mislead the interrogators.