Aarav, Maaya clinch titles of Asian junior U-14 tennis tournament

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:30 PM, Fri - 24 June 22

Hyderabad: Aarav Chawla and Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi recorded straight-game victories to clinch titles in the boys and girls sections respectively at the Asian junior Under-14 boys and girls tennis tournament at the Ash Tennis Academy, Shamirpet, on Friday.

In the boys final, Aarav downed Channamallikarjuna Yale 6-2, 6-1 while in the girls section, Maaya cruised to a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Vennela Reddy.

Results:

Boys: Aarav Chawla bt Channamallikarjuna Yale 6-2,6-1

Boys Doubles: Aahil Ayaz/Diganth M bt Aarav Chawla/Om Verma (1) 1-6,6-3,10-5;

Girls: Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi bt Vennela Reddy Gaarugupati 6-1,6-4;

Girls Doubles: Saanvi Misra/Kashvi Sunil bt Sreemanya Reddy Anugonda/Vennela Reddy Gaarugupati 6-2,6-0.