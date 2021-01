Abhinav smashes unbeaten double century against Bharat CC

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:41 pm

Hyderabad: M Abhinav scored an unbeaten 239 while B Sujhan (134) and K Mandeep Kumar (109) smashed centuries to power Vijayanand CC to a massive 608/6 in 90 overs against Bharat CC in the A 2 division two-day league match on Thursday.

Brief Scores: G-1 PB: PKMCC 253/6 in 90 overs (M Rushil 100; Md Basheeruddin 3/38) vs CCOB; Crown 228 in 62 overs (Anurag Reddy 110; Hussain Ali 5/54) vs National 132/0 in 31 overs (Charan 68no, Ram Pranav 56no); Mega City 252 in 59.5 overs (K Jayakiran Reddy 69, Shoaib 5/78, MA Raheem 3/75) vs Elegant 68/4 in 23.4 overs; HBCC 313 in 79.1 overs (Vishesh Anand 95, Sushanth 56, Gaurav Vyas 61, Ryan Rodrigues 56) vs Rakesh XI; Ours 385/6 in 90 overs (Varun 152, C Koushik 64, Ramanjaneylu 56; Hunar Jain 3/59) vs HUCC; Shalimar CC 160 in 40.3 overs (Fardeen Umani 69, D Manish Reddy 5/41) lost to Team Speed 161/2 in 40 overs (MA Jayanth 84no, Deepanshu Chouhan 59no); Venus Cybertech 179 in 59.2 overs (Saketh Ram 4/35, Advaith 3/34) vs Cheerful Chums 95/6 in 20 overs (G Titas 6/34);

G-2 PB: Karimnagar Dist 357 in 71.5 overs (Md Adil 133, Sai Vinay 85; Moosa 5/54, Azam 3/46) vs Adams XI; Abhinav Colts 107 in 27.4 overs (Varun Reddy 62, Kiran Paul 5/33) lost to Eleven Masters 108/2 in 25.4 overs (Prajwal Rao 88no); Vijaypuri Willowmen 320/7 in 90 overs (Ayaan Md Ahmed 53, Saket Reddy 70, Anudeep J 64) vs Hyd Cricket Academy; Vijayanand CC 608/6 in 90 overs (K Maheep Kumar 109, B Sujhan 134, M Abhinav 239no) vs Bharat CC; Saint Sai 152 in 48.3 overs (S Nagapavarthan 92, Shashank Srivastava 6/38) lost to Shanti 154/4 in 36.2 overs (M Karthikeya 57); Noble 248 in 52.2 overs (Ashwin Sooraj 59, Vamshi Krishna 57; Anish Chandra 3/44) vs Sec’bad Gymkhana; SK Blues 261 in 67.1 overs (Siddharth Rao C 65; Adarsh 3/52, Vivekananda 3/29) bt Manikumar 29 in 23 overs (Anil 6/16, Sameer Shreshta 4/9); Hyd Panthers vs Warangal Dist (Hyd Panthers did not turn up); Acrylic vs Mayura (Mayura did not turn up);

G-2 PC: Eklavya 219 in 74.1 overs (Avatar 53, Vijendra Reddy 5/66) vs Sunshine.

