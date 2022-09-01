Abhiram Matha eager to make his mark

By varun keval Published: Published Date - 05:53 PM, Thu - 1 September 22

Recently, actor Nikhil Siddhartha released the movie’s motion poster, while star director Sukumar launched the trailer of the film.

Hyderabad: Abhiram Matha, who graduated from AITAM College in Srikakulam with a degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering, tried his hand at a variety of jobs, but it was his desire to carve a niche as a director that led him to film making. His second directorial, Die Hard Fan is now ready for release on September 2 and the young director is hopeful audience will like it.

The 27-year-old cut his teeth as a short-film director before foraying into mainstream cinema. Directing short-films made him follow his creative streak that eventually helped him take a leap into feature films. In addition to directing short-films, he also worked as a director for several ad films in 2012.

“I was drawn towards filmmaking during intermediate. I used to bunk college and skip exams to shoot short-films,” said Abhiram Matha who started as an actor, but switched to direction later.

He further said, “Initially, I didn’t have much support from my family as my parents were apprehensive. At the same time, people also started questioning my parents about my work. But now, they are happy after seeing my progress in the industry.”

His first feature film, Ee Kadhalo Paathralu Kalpitam, which featured Pavan Tej Konidela, and Meghana in the lead roles, was released in 2001.

“I got an opportunity to meet Pavan Tej Konidela while I was scouting for opportunities. I narrated the script to Pavan Tej and he loved it immediately and gave the green signal,” says Abhiram.

What’s interesting is he never worked as an assistant director, but he still handles all different aspects of direction confidently. Die Hard Fan, bankrolled by Srihaan Cinecreations will feature Shiva Alapati and Priyanka Sharma in lead roles. He thanked the producer Chandrapriya Subudhi for giving him the opportunity despite his debut film failing to make a mark at the box office.

“Die Hard Fan is full of comedy, suspense, and drama. The audiences can come with their families to enjoy the movie in theatres,” the director mentioned.

“Director Sukumar garu is my favourite director and inspiration,” said the self-taught youngster when asked about his favorite director. He also mentioned that he is a great fan of Jr. NTR and wishes to direct the actor in the future. On the work front, the director has a couple of films in the pipeline that are not yet finalised. He is currently working as an industry consultant for filmmaking at KL University. He takes time out of his busy schedule to guide students in the craft of making motion pictures at the university.