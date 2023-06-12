Sree Vishnu’s Samajavaragamana release date locked

The makers of Samajavaragama announced the release date for the film officially.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:15 PM, Mon - 12 June 23

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Sree Vishnu is back in the entertainment zone after trying out his last two movies in action mode. His upcoming film Samajavaragamana is completely a romantic comedy entertainer, as seen from the teaser already. Today, the makers of Samajavaragama announced the release date for the film officially.

As per today’s announcement, Samajavaragamana is going to be released in theatres on June 29. The makers confirmed that the film will be an extreme fun ride, and it will have only a Telugu release as of now.

Sree Vishnu’s Samajavaragama is now going to compete with Nikhil Siddhartha’s Spy at the Telugu box office for the month of June.

Samajavaragama is written and directed by the young filmmaker Ram Abbaraju, who made Vivaha Bhijanambu earlier with Satya under Sundeep Kishan‘s production. Samajavaragamana is produced by Hasya Movies. AK Entertainment is going to release the film.

The film stars Reba Monica John as the female lead. Naresh and Vennela Kishore played important roles. Gopi Sundar composed the music for the film.