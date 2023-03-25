ABVP activists taken into preventive custody for protest against TSPSC question paper leak

A group of ABVP activists took out a rally from Arts College building and intended to go towards Dharna Chowk at Indira Park but they were stopped by the police as they had no permission for the rally

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:42 PM, Sat - 25 March 23

Hyderabad: Several activists of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad were taken into preventive custody when they attempted to take out a rally to protest against the TSPSC exam paper leak on Saturday.

Around 12 noon, a group of ABVP activists took out a rally from Arts College building in the campus and intended to go towards Dharna Chowk at Indira Park where the BJP was holding a dharna.

However, there was no permission for the rally, huge police force was deployed at the campus. As the students started their march, the police stopped them and shifted them to different police stations and detained there.