AC Milan secure 1st Serie A title in 11 years

By AP Published: Updated On - 11:55 PM, Sun - 22 May 22

AC Milans Olivier Giroud, right, celebrates with his teammates after he scored his sides second goal during the Serie A soccer match between Sassuolo and AC Milan at the Citta del Tricolore stadium, in Reggio Emilia, Italy, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (AP Photo)

Milan: AC Milan secured its first Serie A title in 11 years on Sunday with a 3-0 win at Sassuolo.

The city of Milan is already swarming with a sea of celebrating red-and-black fans. Thousands of fans had started gathering in Milan’s Piazza del Duomo, in front of the iconic cathedral, even before the Rossoneri clinched its 19th scudetto.

And it was the man who thrives in the big occasions who helped Milan do it, as veteran forward Olivier Giroud scored twice to set his side on the way to the win. The 22-year-old Rafael Leão set up all three first-half goals.

The result meant Milan finished two points ahead of defending champion — and city rival — Inter Milan, which won 3-0 at home to Sampdoria.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .