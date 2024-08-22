ACB conducts inspection in Vemulawada temple

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 22 August 2024, 03:03 PM

Vemulawada Temple

Rajanna-Sircilla: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Thursday carried out inspections at the Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada here.

The ACB team led by DSP Ramanamurthy, CIs Thirupathi and Krishna Kumar conducted checking in the Annadana satram, Dharmashala, laddu manufacturing unit, go-down, audit section and other departments and also checked the records.

Weights and Measurement department officials were also part of the inspection. The ABC had carried out raids in the temple earlier, as well.