ACB nabs Dharani operator, junior assistant while accepting bribe in Ameenpur

The duo demanded Rs 30,000 for transferring the file from the AO login to the MRO login, Yadav approached the ACB officials unable to pay the bribe.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 August 2024, 12:26 AM

ACB officials nabbed Dharani operator Arun, junior assistant Santosh in Ameenpur.

Sangareddy: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials caught a Dharani operator and a junior assistant while they were allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 bribe from a man at the Tahsildar’s office in Ameenpur on Thursday.

According to ACB officials, a man Venkatesh Yadav, a resident of Bandlaguda, had approached the Dharani operator Chakali Arun Kumar and junior assistant Manne Santosh, seeking the succession of land in his mother-in-law Jayamma’s name from her ancestors. As the duo demanded Rs 30,000 for transferring the file from the AO login to the MRO login, Yadav approached the ACB officials unable to pay the bribe. The ACB sleuths laid a trap and caught them. Arun Kumar tried to hide the cash in a car’s rear compartment, but ACB officials managed to recover the cash. Further searches are on.