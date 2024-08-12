Mancherial: Woman accused panchayat secretary of harassment for bribe

Rama Devi, in the petition claimed that she had already given a bribe of Rs.20,000 to Srinivas, who but continued to harass her for more.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 August 2024, 06:33 PM

Rama Devi, in the petition claimed that she had already given a bribe of Rs.20,000 to Srinivas, who but continued to harass her for more.

Mancherial: Bonagiri Ramadevi, a woman from Rechini village in Thandur mandal submitted a petition with the District Collector here on Monday alleging that a local panchayat secretary Srinivas was harassing her seeking bribe for constructing a ramp in front of her residence meant for moving vehicles.

Rama Devi, in the petition claimed that she had already given a bribe of Rs.20,000 to Srinivas, who but continued to harass her for more.

He also demolished the ramp seeking additional bribe even no such action was taken against others who constructed similar structures in the village, she said.

District Panchayat Officer Venkateshwar Rao was also not taking action against the secretary even after bringing the issue to his notice, she said, requesting the Collector for justice.

Venkateshwar Rao said that an enquiry was already initiated into the allegations levelled by Ramadevi against Srinivas. Action would be taken against him if found guilty, he stated.