ACB recovers gold, silver from former Keesara Tahsildar’s lockers

The gold ornaments and silver biscuits were found in two lockers of a private bank’s branches in Old Alwal and Medchal, which were in the name of PJ Mahender Kumar and PJ Nandagopal, both friends of Nagaraj, who died allegedly by suicide in prison recently.

By | Published: 12:41 am

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) probing the Rs 1.10 crore bribe case against former Keesara Tahsildar Erva Balaraju Nagaraj and others found gold ornaments weighing 1.25 kg worth Rs 65 lakh and 35 silver biscuits weighing 7.29 kg worth Rs 4.5 lakh in two of his bank lockers that were opened here on Thursday.

The gold ornaments and silver biscuits were found in two lockers of a private bank’s branches in Old Alwal and Medchal, which were in the name of PJ Mahender Kumar and PJ Nandagopal, both friends of Nagaraj, who died allegedly by suicide in prison recently. Documents pertaining to two properties were also found in the two lockers. During investigation, it was revealed that Nagaraj’s wife Swapna was using these lockers, an ACB press release said.

The ACB had arrested Nagaraj along with two realtors Ch Srinath Yadav and K Anji Reddy, and a Village Revenue Assistant (VRA) Bongu Sairaj after conducting a surprise check at a guesthouse in Kapra on August 14. The ACB officials seized an alleged bribe of Rs 1.10 crore during the raid.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .