Accurate analysis of ECG can save patients at the right time: Senior heart specialists

Chief, Electrophysiology and Pacing Division, KIMS, Dr. B. Hygriv Rao said that such workshops helps to highlight the importance of ECG in clinical decision-making of various cardiac disorders.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 July 2024, 04:11 PM

Hyderabad: Senior heart specialists and electrophysiologists in Hyderabad on Saturday said that accurate analysis of ECG has the potential to save patients at the time and improve standards of care, as they enable to identify various heart ailments quickly and provide right direction to doctors about advising patients whether they need to go for complex and more expensive heart treatments.

Participating in a one-day Arrhythmia symposium organised by Arrhythmia Research and Training Society (ARTS) and KIMS Hospital, Minister Road, Chief, Electrophysiology and Pacing Division, KIMS, Dr. B. Hygriv Rao said that such workshops helps to highlight the importance of ECG in clinical decision-making of various cardiac disorders.

Dr. Abhinay, CEO, KIMS Hospitals Group, who inaugurated the symposium, which was attended by 350 cardiologists, physicians, and fellows from Telangana and AP, said that young physicians and cardiologists attending such symposiums have ample opportunities to learn from the experiences of heart rhythm experts nationwide.