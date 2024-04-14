| Kims Doctors Use Ar Ai In Neurosurgery

KIMS doctors use AR, AI in neurosurgery

SKIA, the innovative fusion of Augmented Reality (AR) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), is designed to enhance surgical precision and streamline treatment processes.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 April 2024, 10:12 PM

Hyderabad: Brain tumour surgeries are intricate procedures that demand precision and accuracy to ensure successful outcomes.

Despite advancements in medical technology, the potential for human error remains a concern. However, a groundbreaking solution has emerged to revolutionise brain surgeries, offering newfound hope for patients and surgeons alike, a press release said.

Dr Manas Panigrahi, Head of the Department and Sr Consultant Neurosurgery, KIMS Hospital, Secunderabad, embraced SKIA’s transformative capabilities, having successfully performed 16 surgeries using this cutting-edge device.