Sarvejana Foundation Hyderabad launches mobile X-ray vehicle for underprivileged patients

The mobile X-ray vehicle, which was launched from KIMS-Sunshine Hospitals, Begumpet, will enable care givers to reach remote areas in TS and AP to treat patients and also identifying various kinds of ailments quickly in the districts.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 January 2024, 04:48 PM

Hyderabad: A mobile X-ray vehicle, funded by Rotary International District (RID)-3150, India and RID-7870, United States, and equipped with state-of-the-art medical technology, was launched by Sarvejana Foundation, Hyderabad for poor patients.

Dr. Gurava Reddy, Chairman, Sarvejana Foundation and MD, KIMS Hospital, Gachibowli and Dr. B. Bhaskar Rao, MD, KIMS Hospitals, who launched the new emergency vehicle, said that the Foundation was launched with the intention of building a healthy and strong society by not only providing medical aid but also by increasing awareness among communities.

Through the Foundation, awareness on road safety will be raised, in addition training young ortho doctors on modern medical methods related to hip surgery.