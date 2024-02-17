Fire command and control centre at Nanakramguda to be inaugurated

The construction works of the facility started in 2022 with a budget of Rs. 17 crores and have been completed in a record time.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 February 2024, 06:54 PM

Hyderabad: A state-of-art-fire command and control centre and headquarters of the Fire department will be inaugurated on Sunday. The building will have parking and other utilities in the cellar, the fire department headquarters on ground and first floor, a command and control centre on second floor and Director General office on the third and fourth floors.

The fire command and control centre will be coming up on the fourth floor of the five storied building constructed with the support of Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) at financial district Nanakramguda on a 29,653 square feet area.

Fire department officials maintained that there will be a Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) at the command and control centre with 16 personnel manning it round the clock to attend the calls. The call centre will be connected to 108 health services, 100 – police, 112 – Emergency Response Software System (ERSS), Location Based Services (LBS) and other features.

“Distress calls can be made to the command and control centre through telephone, SMS, VHF set and other emergency applications. Soon after receiving a call the team manning the call centre will follow it up and monitor the fire fighting or rescue operation on real time basis,” said an official.

A new building for Sanathnagar fire station will also be inaugurated on Sunday. The new building was constructed with the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds provided by KIMS Hospital. The new facility of the Fire department will be launched by Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy.