Ace current affairs to crack TSPSC exam

Hyderabad: Gain a thorough understanding on topics ranging from local to global news, news-makers, science and technology, events happening around us, etc.

Since current affairs is a dynamic topic, it is important to grasp it as a whole or understand the overall picture of the event. This article is in continuation to the previous article to help you handle current affairs topics.

Here are some practice questions:

1. Peru government declared a 90 day emergency on January 22, and the reason for this is?

a. Revolt of people

b. Environment

c. Military coup

d. War

Ans: b

Explanation: Following an oil spill that saw 6,000 barrels of crude oil pour into the sea, a 90-day ‘environmental emergency’ was declared by the Peruvian government in damaged coastal territories. This step, the authorities said, would allow for a ‘sustainable management of the affected areas’ through ‘restoration and remediation’ effort.

2. India’s rank in the Corruption Perception Index, released by Transparency International is?

a. 65

b. 75

c. 85

d. 95

Ans: c

Explanation: According to a new report by Transparency International, India’s rank improved one place to 85 among 180 countries in a Corruption Perception Index (CPI) of 2021. The index, which ranks 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption according to experts and business people, uses a scale of 0 to 100, where 0 is highly corrupt and 100 is clean.

3. Observe the following:

1. India’s first Para Badminton Academy launched in Uttar Pradesh

2. India’s first Bird Atlas was unveiled in Kerala

Which of the above are true?

a. Only 1 is true

b. Only 2 is true

c. None is true

d. 1, 2 are true

Ans: d

Explanation: The first Para-Badminton Academy in the country has been established in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The academy is equipped with advanced equipment and facilities. It is expected to improve India’s medal prospects at the 2024 Paralympics which will be conducted in Paris, France.

The Kerala Bird Atlas (KBA) has baseline information about the distribution and abundance of bird species across all major habitats. It is the first-of-its kind State-level bird atlas in the country.

Nusantara is the new capital of?

a. Indonesia

b. Malaysia

c. Brunei

d. Thailand

Ans: a

Explanation: Indonesia passed a bill replacing its capital Jakarta with East Kalimantan, situated to the east of Borneo Island. The new capital city is called Nusantara, an Indonesian word ‘nusantara’, originating from Sanskrit, which refers to the entire Indonesian archipelago.

Amar Jawan Jyoti is a mark of…

a. India’s Independence

b. India’s participation in Second World War

c. India victory in 1971 war

d. Indian soldiers fight against China in 1962 war

Ans: c

Explanation: To mark India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war that resulted in the creation of Bangladesh, Amar Jawan Jyoti was established in 1972. The then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi inaugurated it on Republic Day 1972. The Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate was extinguished as a part of its merger with the flame at the National War Memorial (NWM). The NWM, around 400 meters from India Gate was inaugurated in February 2019, in an area of around 40 acres.

TSR Subramanian committee in 2014 related to?

a. Reforms in IAS cadre rules

b. Federal relations

c. Tax slabs under GST

d. Review of Green laws

Ans: d

Explanation: To review the country’s Green laws and the procedures followed by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the Subramanian Committee was constituted in August 2014. The committee, headed by former Cabinet Secretary TSR Subramanian, had suggested several amendments to align with the government’s economic development agenda. It was recently in the news as the Supreme Court had asked the Central government if it would create an Indian Environmental Service (IES) as recommended by the committee in 2014.

In which of the following States living root bridges are famous?

a. Jammu and Kashmir

b. Meghalaya

c. Kerala

d. Sikkim

Ans: b

Explanation: The living root bridges are commonly found in the southern part of Meghalaya. They are simple suspension bridges formed of living plant roots by tree shaping and are locally known as Jingkiengjri. These living root bridges are in the news as the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) underlined Green rules so as to get the UNESCO World Heritage Site tag.

The National Voters’ Day is celebrated on?

a. January 24

b. January 27

c. January 25

d. January 29

Ans: c

Explanation: To encourage more young voters to participate in the voting process, India celebrates ‘National Voters’ Day’ (NVD) every year on January 25. The year 2022 marked the 12th NVD and the first NVD was observed on January 25, 2011. The theme of NVD 2022 was ‘Making Elections Inclusive, Accessible and Participative’. This day also marks commemoration of the foundation day of Election Commission of India, which was established on January 25, 1950.

V Rajendra Sharma

Faculty, 9849212411.

