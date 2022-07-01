Acid attack on doctor in Bihar’s Gopalganj

By IANS Published: Published Date - 05:42 PM, Fri - 1 July 22

Patna: A doctor in Bihar’s Gopalganj district suffered serious burns on his face after his brother and nephew poured acid on him as he was sleeping, following a spat over property, police said on Friday.

Dr Dwidhej Tiwari, 55, was sleeping in his house in Hamidpur village under Baikunthpur police station of the district when his brother Rajesh Tiwari and his son entered his room and attacked him.

The family members of the victim took him to Sadar hospital for treatment.

Rajesh Tiwari and his son were apparently angry at Dwidhej Tiwari as he had plucked 5 kg mangos from their tree.

In a statement to the police, the doctor claimed that his brother’s property dispute with him led to enmity.

The Baikunthpur police registered an FIR against Rajesh Tiwari and his son, who are on the run.