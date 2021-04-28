Activist Raghavendar Askani bags REX award

By | Published: 10:46 pm 10:51 pm

Hyderabad: A Telugu liberal political activist Raghavendar Askani has been awarded REX Karmaveer Chakra Award and e-REX Global Youth Fellowship (e-RKGYF 2020-2021) in association with The Campus Connect instituted by iCONGO in partnership with United Nations (UN).

Raghavendar received this award for his works on youth empowerment, civic engagement, policy education, advocacy, and liberal solutions, a press release said on Wednesday. He conducted various awareness, training programmes on political systems and its policies, liberal democracy, transparency and accountability, civil liberties, entrepreneurship education and public policy it said.

The REX Karmaveer Global Youth Fellowship & Karmaveer Chakra Awards aims to identify and encourage new generations of leaders who will provide long-term solutions with diverse ideas, innovative practices to the many problems of society today, the press release added.

