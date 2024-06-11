Actor Chakrapani Ananda’s journey of struggle and success

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 11 June 2024, 06:18 PM

Hyderabad: In the recent release “Raju Yadav,” actor Chakrapani Ananda won praise by film critics for his deeply emotive performance. The journey of this seasoned actor, from an enforced hiatus to a celebrated return, is as emotive and inspiring as the roles he plays on screen.

Coming from humble origins in Nalgonda, Chakrapani’s acting journey began in 1988 with B Narsing Rao’s award-winning film ‘Daasi’. Despite being a critical success and showcasing his potential as a formidable actor, financial constraints and the unpredictable nature of the film industry compelled the thespian to leave acting and seek stability in advertising.

Around 30 years later, the actor breathed life into the character of a father in the movie “Mallesham.”

The role rekindled Chakrapani’s acting career, leading to numerous offers in films such as “Love Story,” “World Famous Lover,” “Vakeel Saab”, and others.

Over the past few years, he has acted in around 45 films, each performance further cementing his status as a versatile actor. “All these years, the madness and passion for acting persisted. I’m thankful that I’m getting wonderful roles now,” Chakrapani says. “I feel I’ve developed as an individual.

Life imparts valuable lessons, and my experiences have enhanced my acting skills,” he adds. Having an early fascination with parallel cinema to his childhood influences, including his father’s involvement in stage productions, the actor believes in forming a genuine connection with the audience.

“Most of my sad scenes, I tap into the melancholic parts of my life to bring that emotion,” he shares.

“For my upcoming film “Gender,” which explores the lives of trans people, I interacted with the community to authentically portray the role. Now there is a father-child-like bond between us.”

Looking ahead, Chakrapani has a captivating lineup of content-driven films such as “Gender,” “Gandhi Tata Chettu,” and a significant role in “Swayambhu.” “I want to act till the thirst in me is satisfied,” he affirms.

Further, he also expresses his desire to explore the realms of direction in the future.