Actor ETV Prabhakar takes part in Green India Challenge

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:07 PM, Sat - 10 September 22

Hyderabad: Popular actor and anchor Prabhakar Podakandla aka ETV Prabhakar participated in the Green Indian Challenge (GIC) initiative of Rajya Sabha, MP, J Santosh Kumar, and planted a sapling on Wednesday on account of his birthday.

Speaking on the occasion, he stressed the importance of planting and protecting trees to save the environment. Prabhakar appealed to people that everyone should plant trees to offer oxygen to future generations and for making the country green and clean.

He thanked Santosh Kumar for the initiative and also wished the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao good luck in national politics.