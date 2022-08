Nikhat Zareen joins GIC, plants saplings at Jubilee Hills GHMC Park

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:50 PM, Tue - 23 August 22

Hyderabad: World Boxing Champion Nikhat Zareen joined the Green India Challenge initiated by Rajya Sabha MP Joginpally Santosh Kumar and planted saplings at Jubilee Hills GHMC Park, here in the city on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Nikhat Zareen said that it was a great decision by Santosh Kumar to take up the Green India Challenge for environmental protection. In her message she urged everyone to accept this challenge and plant saplings for the sake of oxygen and good environment.