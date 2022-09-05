Actress Sumaya Reddy joins Green India Challenge

Hyderabad: Actress Sumaya Reddy on Monday joined the Green India Challenge (GIC) initiative of Rajya Sabha MP, J Santosh Kumar, by planting saplings at Jubilee Hills.

Speaking on the occasion, Sumaya Reddy appreciated the unique initiative of GIC that focuses on increasing green cover in Telangana. “I should really appreciate the efforts of MP Santosh Kumar because the GIC initiative has continued to sustain itself even after four years,” she said.

Improving green cover and conserving environment for the next generation is very important and GIC has played a vital role in it. “I wish that every person in Telangana embraces the initiative and plant saplings. It is initiatives like GIC that has made people realise the importance of green conservation, especially in urban centres of India,” she said.

After planting the saplings, Sumaya Reddy nominated Tushar, Niharika Konidela and Sruthi to take GIC initiative forward.

Later, Rajya Sabha MP, J Santosh Kumar took to social media platform Twitter to thank the actress for participating in the cause. “Thank you actress Sumaya Reddy for taking part in the Green India Challenge and planting saplings. Appreciated,” he tweeted.