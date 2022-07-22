Actor, painter, sculptor, artist – Raqesh Bapat is a man of multiple talents

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:56 PM, Fri - 22 July 22

Hyderabad: Raqesh Bapat entered showbiz in the year 2001 and straightaway made his way into the hearts of the audiences with his charm and innocence. Since then, that charm hasn’t withered away even a little, but his skill set has just grown, and recently the actor gave a glimpse into one of them.

Known for his acting skills, Raqesh became a household name last year when he participated in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. He became an instant fan-favourite and followed it by joining ‘Bigg Boss 15’ as well, although that journey was cut short due to some medical issues. But the audiences’ connection with him grew stronger and the actor found a new family in his fans.

And now, the actor has introduced his second family to the artist in him as he shared a photo of him sculpting a clay figure on this World Youth Skills Day. Alongside that, the actor wrote, “Education widened my world view but skills helped me survive. Bright head, compassionate heart and Skilled hands bring prosperity(sic).”

But Raqesh’s talent repertoire isn’t just restricted to these two skills, as unknown to many, the actor is also a pretty good flute player and a talented painter. And seeing him introduce this side of his to his fans has just made him come closer to them.