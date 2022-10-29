Actor Samantha diagnosed with autoimmune condition Myositis

Hyderabad: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Saturday informed her fans that she has been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis.

Taking to Instagram, she posted a photo of herself as she sat on a couch with an IV drip connected to her wrist. A mic stood in front of her and she was seen watching the ‘Yashoda’ trailer. Though Samantha didn’t reveal her face, she made a heart symbol with her hands.

Samantha captioned the post, “Your response to the Yashodha Trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped(sic).”

She also added, “I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you.. (black heart emoji). THIS TOO SHALL PASS(sic).”

Myositis refers to any condition causing inflammation in muscles. Weakness, swelling, and pain are the most common myositis symptoms. Myositis causes include infection, injury, autoimmune conditions, and drug side effects. Treatment of myositis varies according to the cause.

The trailer of the film ‘Yashoda’ released last week. The trailer features Samantha as the surrogate mother Yashoda, unfolding the secrets of a serious medical crime with courage.

Shot in Tamil and Telugu, the film will be dubbed and released in three additional languages – Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. Helmed by Hari and Harish, ‘Yashoda’ will be released on November 11. She will also be seen in the upcoming romantic drama film ‘Kushi’, alongside Vijay Deverakonda. It is all set to hit the theatres on December 23.