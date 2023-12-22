Actor Teja Sajja meets Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy

Helmed by Prashanth Varma, 'HanuMan' is slated for release on January 12, 2024.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:47 PM, Fri - 22 December 23

Image source: @FilmyBowl

Hyderabad: Tollywood’s young actor Teja Sajja met Telangana State Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Friday ahead of the release of his upcoming flick ‘HanuMan’. The actor presented the minister with a bouquet of flowers.

Komatireddy Venkat Reddy appreciated the trailer of Teja’s ‘HanuMan’ and conveyed best wishes to the team.

In addition to Teja Sajja, the film also features Varalaxmi, Amritha Aiyer, and Vinay Rai in prominent roles. Interestingly, ‘HanuMan’ will clash with Mahesh Babu’s ‘Guntur Kaaram’ on January 12.

. @tejasajja123 cordially met the cinematography minister of Telangana, @KomatireddyKVR garu😀 Impressed with the #HanumanTrailer, The honourable minister extended his best wishes to the team ❤️‍🔥 – https://t.co/pXn1qfqro0 A @PrasanthVarma Film#HANUMAN In WW Cinemas from JAN… pic.twitter.com/iQ3gAGAH3q — Filmy Bowl (@FilmyBowl) December 22, 2023