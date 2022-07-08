Actor Vikram hospitalised

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:44 PM, Fri - 8 July 22

Hyderabad: South actor Chiyaan Vikram was admitted to Kauvery hospital in Chennai after he complained of feeling discomfort.

The actor, who was supposed to attend the teaser launch of his upcoming film ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ scheduled later today at 6 pm in Chennai, is reported to have been shifted to normal ward and is expected to be discharged later today.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vikram who was last seen in ‘Mahaan’ along with his son Dhruv Vikram, is busy with a pipeline of films including Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ and ‘Cobra’. The 56-year-old actor will also be seen in PA Ranjith’s next directorial.

His upcoming film ‘Cobra’ is set to hit the big screens on August 11 while ‘Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1’, which features an ensemble cast of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Sarath Kumar and Trisha, is slated to release on September 30.

