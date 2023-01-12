Actress Niharika Konidela unveils Redmi Note 12 5G Series at Gachibowli

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:59 PM, Thu - 12 January 23

Hyderabad: Actor Niharika Konidela unveiled the latest smartphone – Redmi Note 12 (5G) Series at Cellbay, Gachibowli Store here on Thursday.

Talking about RedmeNote12 series, she said, this mobile handset has bright features such as 200MP Camera, 120watts hypercharge with 19 minutes charging capacity, Mediatek Dimensity 1080 processor.

Soma Nagaraju, Managing Director, Cellbay said with the launch of this SuperNote series, Xiaomi India aims to herald a future of next-gen connectivity and democratize the usage of 5G, as the series introduces 5G to the Classic Note – Redmi Note 12 for the first time, along with the other two variants.

Suhaas Nallacheru, Director of Strategy & Planning, Cellbay, said Redmi Note series was available in three variants i.e., Note12 (4gb 128gb, and 6gb 128gb), Note12pro (6gb 128gb,8gb128gb,8gb 256gb), and Note12Pro (8gb 256gb,12gb 256gb), with the starting price of Rs.17,999.

Krishna Prasad, VP Cellbay, Syed Anwar- Senior Manager AP & Telangana Xiaomi, Siva Krishna, Marketing Manager and Cellbay team participated in the unveiling celebrations.