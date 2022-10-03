Niharika Konidela participates in Green India Challenge

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:55 AM, Mon - 3 October 22

As part of the GIC, Niharika planted saplings at the GHMC Park in Jubilee Hills and expressed happiness for being part of the novel initiative.

Hyderabad: Niharika Konidela, daughter of actor-producer Nagendra Babu and niece of Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan, participated in the Green India Challenge (GIC) on the occasion of Durga Ashtami and Saddula Bathukamma on Monday.

As part of the GIC, Niharika planted saplings at the GHMC Park in Jubilee Hills and expressed happiness for being part of the novel initiative. The actor-producer appreciated and thanked Rajya Sabha MP, J Santosh Kumar for initiating and promoting the GIC.

Speaking on the occasion, Niharika said that her father Nagendra Babu (Naga Babu) used to tell her when she was a child that ‘Nature is god and it’s the duty of every individual to take care of the nature”.

Niharika said that planting trees and taking care of them to ensure that they grow properly is the duty of every individual.