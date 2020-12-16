Adah Sharma happy with response to her transgender act in web series

“I’m so glad so many people are watching ‘Pati Patni Aur Panga’! It feels great when the audience appreciates your work. They can watch it in Telugu, Tamil Punjabi and Bengali as well because it is dubbed in all these lanuages,” she informed.

Mumbai: Actress Adah Sharma is happy with the response she has been getting for her portrayal of a transgender in the recently-released web series, Pati Patni Aur Panga.

“I’m so glad so many people are watching ‘Pati Patni Aur Panga’! It feels great when the audience appreciates your work. They can watch it in Telugu, Tamil, Punjabi, and Bengali as well because it is dubbed in all these lanuages,” she informed.

The web series directed by Abir Sengupta also features Naveen Kasturia, Hiten Tejwani, Gurpreet Saini, and Alka Amin among others.

Adah is currently gearing up for the second season of the show, as well as the upcoming action film Commando 4.

“I love the action genre and I’m fortunate that directors are offering me really cool stuff! I’m getting to do action, romance, comedy, drama. What more can an actor ask for?” smiled Adah.