Adaption to new farming concepts stressed

Speaking on the occasion, Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswar Rao said the Government was firm on adding to the farmers' incomes by guiding them in a proper way

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 January 2024, 11:16 PM

Speaking on the occasion, Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswar Rao said the Government was firm on adding to the farmers' incomes by guiding them in a proper way

Hyderabad: Adaptation to new farming concepts such as multi-layer cropping, upgrading Krishi Vignana Kendra into centres for intensive extension activity and coordinated actions at both government and farmers level were among a host of issues related to farm sector that were discussed at an interaction Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswar Rao had with representatives and leaders from farmers’ organisations and agriculture scientists at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the Government was firm on adding to the farmers’ incomes by guiding them in a proper way. The Minister collected feedback on the implementation of Rythu Bandhu, Dharani portal issues, need for soil health cards for farmers, loan waiver, investment assistance for tenant farmers, menace of substandard seeds, organic fertilizers and mango farming.

Also Read Telangana Agriculture Minister warns suppliers against spurious seeds

The government has already identified its thrust areas for the development of agriculture. The farmers would not be let down under any circumstances. They would be extended all the support through various schemes, he added.

National Kisan Cell vice president Kodanda Reddy, Rythu Bandhu former president Nallamala Venkateswara Rao and Telangana Kisan Cell president Avinash Reddy were among those who participated in this meeting. They urged the minister to introduce the method of multi layer cropping which could provide a steady income throughout the year.

The Minister wanted the Department officials to explore the possibility of significantly reducing the use of chemical fertilizers. As a result, the physical and chemical properties of the soil will improve in a way that is necessary for soil conservation.