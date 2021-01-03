Add Savitri Bai Phule in eminent women list: Kavitha

In January 2020, the Women and Child Development Ministry headed by Smriti Irani announced that chairs would be set up in varsities in the namesof 10 eminent women personalities

Hyderabad: MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Sunday urged Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani to include the name of social reformer Savitri Bai Phule in the list of eminent women on whose names chairs are to be established in various universities. Her request came on the occasion of the 190th birth anniversary of Savitri Bai Phule.

In a tweet, Kavitha said: “@smritiirani ji .. On the 190th birth anniversary of social reformer SavithriBai, I sincerely request her name to be added to the list of eminent women chairs to be established.”

In January 2020, the Women and Child Development Ministry headed by Smriti Irani announced that chairs would be set up in varsities in the namesof 10 eminent women personalities. The list, however, missed out on one of the first reformers and indeed the first women reformer Savitri Bai that India had.

As January 3 this year marked the 190th birth anniversary of Savitri Bai, Kavitha called for honouring Savitri Bai.

In her earlier tweet, Smriti Irani said, “On #NationalGirlChildDay, I am pleased to share that @MinistryWCD has entrusted @ugc_india to establish 10 Chairs in the names of eminent women who have achieved major breakthrough in the fields of academics, art, science, environment, administration & social development.”

