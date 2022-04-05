Five ways to slay this summer

Published: 5 April 22

Hyderabad: The heatwave in Hyderabad has prompted us to rethink our wardrobe choices. Although comfy, breezy and light-coloured clothes are suggested during summer, that doesn’t mean you should step out of your house looking boring. Celebrities have been inspiring us with their latest summer looks and we couldn’t wait to share them with you.

Bright is beautiful

Add a dash of orange or yellow to your wardrobe to brighten it up instantly. While Rakul Preet Singh recently opted for a sunshine yellow Summer Somewhere body-huggingdress, Kriti Sanon wore an Alice Olivia halter-neck jumpsuit available on Ajio. You can also wear bright crop tops, scarves or even trousers this summer.

Striped candy

There’s nothing that can go wrong with stripes if you know how to wear them. Go for a multi-coloured striped tee and pair it up with denim or a mini skirt. You can also try a striped dress or a striped designer bag. Try not to pattern clash — if you’re going for a striped shirt or tee, pair it with a plain skirt or jeans, and if you’re sporting a striped skirt, go for a plain top.

Stick to basics

A plain white tank top worn with a pair of ripped jeans or flared jeans is all you need to look as fresh as a daisy. You can replace the tank top with a corset top like Ananya Pandey or simply wear a cute white tee. Team it up with handcrafted gold jewellery and sneakers/stilettos.

Go floral

There’s no way you cannot think of flowers when you think of summer. Alia Bhatt recently stunned in a red floral Magda Butrym dress which can be ideal for your next dinner date or a night out with your girls. The actor teamed the strapless dress with a matching blazer, which can be optional. Hollywood actor Olivia Culpo was also spotted in the same dress. You can opt for floral patterns in the form of tops, maxi dresses, or skirts.

White dress

If Shanaya Kapoor can do it, you can do it. An LWD (little white dress) is perfect for a sunny day. Be it an oversized shirt dress, midi dress, A-line dress, or a flowy white dress, there are many options to choose from.

