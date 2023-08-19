‘Mickey Mouse Clubhouse’ set to make a comeback

According to the US news outlet Deadline, Disney Junior has given the green light to "Mickey Mouse Clubhouse 2.0" (working title), a fresh iteration of its former flagship series, slated for a 2025 debut.

Los Angeles: Get ready to take a deep dive into nostalgia as the long-running Disney Junior series ‘Mickey Mouse Clubhouse’ is being revived.

Ayo Davis, President of Disney Branded Television, shared the update during the “Disney Junior & Friends Playdate” event at the Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim.

The Emmy Award-winning preschool targeted series originated in 2006.

The new show’s description reads, “Mickey and pals welcome everyone back to the clubhouse for all-new adventures filled with songs, laughs, handy helping, and fun new surprises.”

Beloved by preschool fans and their families around the world, the series combines the rich heritage of

Disney’s beloved classic characters with state-of-the-art CG animation and introduces a whole new generation of preschoolers to Mickey and his pals.

The series became a pop culture phenomenon that is still breaking records today with over 4 billion views on Disney Junior’s YouTube Channel, including for the iconic “Hot Dog Dance” video, Deadline reported.

Other Disney Junior programming news made at the event included the lead cast for the channel’s upcoming Ariel animated series, with Mykal-Michelle Harris (Raven’s Home) in the title role, Taye Diggs (Rent) as King Triton and Amber Riley (Glee) as Ursula. In the recent Disney live-action movie The Little Mermaid, the parts were played by Halle Bailey, Javier Bardem and Melissa McCarthy, respectively.