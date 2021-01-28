Additional 6,000 2 BHK houses to Banswada constituency: Pocharam

He was speaking after participating in the house warming ceremony of 50 2BHK houses at Baramgedgi village of Banswada mandal

Nizamabad: I will use my good offices and urge Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to sanction an additional 6,000 2 BHK houses to Banswada Assembly segment, said Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy here on Thursday.

He was speaking after participating in the house warming ceremony of 50 2BHK houses at Baramgedgi village of Banswada mandal. The houses were constructed with a cost of 2.52 crore and documents were given to the beneficiaries. The Speaker also announced construction of 100 more units at Baramgedgi at the request of villagers.

Nearly 5,000 2BHK houses are under various stages of construction in Banswada Assembly constituency and a majority of them have been completed and allocated to beneficiaries, the Speaker said.

He said that construction of 2BHKs would be taken up in all the 221 villages in the constituency. Currently 110 villages have been covered so far and with the blessings of the Chief Minister beneficiaries in the remaining villages would also get 2BHKs.

The construction of each house was entailing an expenditure of Rs 5.04 lakhs and with the provision of amenities such as roads, electricity and other facilities, the overall construction cost was coming to Rs 10 lakhs, he said.

On the irrigation front, Nizamabad district was getting adequate water thanks to the Kaleshwaram project. The Nizamasagar project was catering to the irrigation needs of the farmers and the government has sanctioned four check dams on river Manjeera. Following this the groundwater levels in the district would also increase, he said.

