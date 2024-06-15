Adequate buses for UPSC prelims – TGSRTC

Officials will monitor bus stops to ensure hassle free boarding and alighting, proper stoppage of buses at stops and bus bays and also guide candidates in boarding buses required for the routes concerned.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 June 2024, 08:01 PM

Hyderabad: In view of the UPSC prelims examination to be held on June 16, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) Greater Hyderabad zone officials have made arrangements for operating adequate buses from various places to the examination centre areas and back for the convenience of candidates.

RTC zonal officials said buses will be operated to enable candidates to reach the examination centres and also return trips after completion of exams.

Help desks have also been arranged with supervisors at bus stations. Communication Centres have been set up at Koti bus station (Ph. 9959226160) and Rathifile bus station (Ph.9959226154) and candidates can contact these numbers for information regarding buses.

Enforcement squads will be deployed on surveillance duty for clearance of traffic and also to ensure hassle free boarding and alighting of candidates.

TGSRTC officials requested candidates to utilise the bus services to reach the exam centres and return to their destinations conveniently and safely.