Saturday, Dec 10, 2022
Adibatla Kidnap Case: Rachakonda Police arrest 31 persons

Rachakonda Police have announced the arrest of 31 persons in connection with the alleged kidnap of a woman medico in Adibatla.

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 03:25 PM, Sat - 10 December 22
Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police on Saturday have announced the arrest of 31 persons in connection with the alleged kidnap of a woman medico in Adibatla on Friday. However, the prime suspect, Naveen Reddy, was still at large and efforts were on to nab him at the earliest.

The arrested persons are N.Bhanu Prakash, Rathod Sainadh, N.Karthik, G.Prasad, K.Hari, R.Avinash, A.Raju, Sonu Kumar Paswan, Mohd.Irfan, Neelesh Kumar Yadav, Bittu Kumar Paswan, P.Nikhil, E.Anil, Mahesh Kumar Yadav, Mohd.Rizwan, Javed Hussain, Mohd.Ibarar, B.Satheesh, Biswajit, A.Yoginder, N.Gopichand, B.Yeswanth Reddy, M.Mahesh, V.Manideep, B.Siddu and Jadav Rajender.

Police said of the 36 identified suspects, 31 were arrested so far in the case and stringent action would be taken against them. They were booked for kidnap, attempt to murder, rioting, house trespass, etc.

“Nobody will be spared and a fast track trial will be conducted in the case. We are also invoking the Preventive Detention against them,” said Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat.

