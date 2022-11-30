Rachakonda police nab four drug traffickers

The Rachakonda Special Operations Team (Malkajgiri) along with Neredmet police arrested four persons who were trafficking opium and poppy straw.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:44 PM, Wed - 30 November 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Special Operations Team (Malkajgiri) along with Neredmet police arrested four persons who were trafficking opium and poppy straw. The police seized 750 gm of opium, 500 gm of poppy straw, a car, a motorcycle and five mobile phones from them.

Acting on a tip off, the team arrested Ramesh Bishnoi alias Shashipal Bishnoi (30) of Jodhapur who is a peddler along with Vishnu Bishoi (32) and Arjun Ram (33), both from Jodhpur and Sunil Danga (26) of Nagore district Rajasthan, all three consumers.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner, Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat, said the police caught all the four persons at RK Puram bridge, Neredmet after raiding a furniture shop when they were dealing in the drugs.

“Ramesh migrated to the city five months ago and works as a helper at a travel agency. Due to insufficient earnings, he started procuring the drugs from Rajasthan and started selling it to local consumers. Ten days ago, he went to Rajasthan and brought the contraband. He had come to a furniture shop to sell the contraband to customers when the police caught them,” Bhagwat said.

A case is booked against them and efforts are on to identify more consumers to whom Ramesh was supplying the contraband.