Adibatla kidnapping: Faux pas over identity of accused

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:52 PM, Sat - 10 December 22

Hyderabad: Certain sections of the media, in a case of mistaken identity while reporting the sensational kidnap of a woman dental student by a group of youngsters who also ruthlessly assaulted her family members at Adibatla, ended up giving some anxious times to a person and those operating a tea franchise.

The prime suspect in the kidnap and attack is alleged to be one Naveen Reddy who owns a franchise of tea shops. As soon as the news of the kidnap broke, the media went to town with the coverage, and in the process, one of the vernacular channel ended up using a photograph of another Naveen Reddy.

This 30 year-old resident of Malakpet was shocked on coming to know about his photograph being flashed on the channel with news on the kidnap. The same soon went viral on social media platforms too. Naveen Reddy then approached the Chaderghat police charging the television channel of using his photograph without verifying facts and appropriate action.

In another instance, a section of media while describing the prime suspect as owning a chain of tea stalls ended up naming another franchise of tea stores. This had one of the directors of the franchise, which was wrongly mentioned, pointing out the faux pas and clarifying that the prime suspect had nothing to do them.