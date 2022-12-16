Adibatla medico kidnap case: Two held for circulating suspect’s video

Adibatla police arrested two persons including the brother of Naveen Reddy, on charges of defaming the victim's family

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:38 PM, Fri - 16 December 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Adibatla police on Friday arrested two persons including the brother of Naveen Reddy, the prime suspect in the woman medico kidnap case, on charges of defaming the victim’s family by circulating a selfie video of Naveen.

The arrested persons Nandeep Reddy and Vamshi Bharath Reddy, who collected the video in which the prime suspect made allegations against the dental student and her family, forwarded it to various vernacular news channels and web news channels, which were subsequently telecasted on Thursday.

The victim lodged a complaint with the police alleging the act of Naveen Reddy, Vamshi Bharath Reddy and news channels caused mental agony to her and her family members. Basing on the complaint, the Adibatla police booked a case and arrested them.

Police officials warned news channel against broadcasting such objectionable videos, which is a part of criminal case and causing mental agony to victim leading to psychological issues. This is an offence of voyeurism and punishable offence, they said.