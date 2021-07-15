Adilabad activist honoured for services during Covid lockdown

Tula Arun Kumar received the certificate of appreciation from actor Varalakshi Sharath Kumar

By | Published: 9:15 pm

Adilabad: Tula Arun Kumar, a social activist from Boath town, was presented with a certificate of appreciation by Tamil Nadu-based voluntary organisation Save Sakti Foundation and International Human Rights Organisation for serving the needy during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Arun received the certificate from Varalakshi Sharath Kumar, founder of the foundation at a programme held in Hyderabad on Wednesday evening. He thanked representatives of the organisation for recognising his services and choosing him for giving the certificate from Telangana. He expressed gratitude to those who extended support to him in doing his bit for the community.

A software engineer by profession, Arun is known for taking up a slew of social service activities through his voluntary organisation, Tula Subhash Welfare Society. He distributed groceries to the families hit by the lockdown. He was instrumental in many donors donating oxygen concentrators to government-run hospitals. He conducts placement drives for local unemployed candidates.

