Fire engulfs dozens of seized vehicles in Asifnagar, police launch investigation

According to the police, the vehicles were seized during Covid lockdown.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 28 March 2024, 11:42 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Around 40 vehicles mostly two-wheelers seized by police were gutted down in a fire at Asifnagar in the city on Thursday.

According to the police, the vehicles were seized during Covid lockdown and vehicles checking by the local police for different violations and kept at the open compound belonging to the police department.

Also Read 44 vehicles without number plates seized in Khammam: Traffic ACP

On information of the incident, the fire tenders reached the spot and doused the flames . The police are investigating.