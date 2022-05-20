Working women face accommodation problem in Hyderabad

With IT companies remaining shut for nearly two years, hostels and paying guest accommodations were converted into ‘All Men Accommodation’ by management.

Hyderabad: For those far away from home, a safe lodging is a godsend. Women software employees and those connected to the IT and ITES companies, who are now returning to work from office after long months of the Work from Home era, are finding it tough to get accommodation, especially ones that offer safety and security.

With IT companies remaining shut for nearly two years due to Covid lockdown and companies introducing WFH systems, many hostels and paying guest accommodations were converted into ‘All Men Accommodation’ by the managements. There were several hundred hostels in and around the IT corridor before the Covid triggered lockdown.

Around 50 per cent of these hostels were for only women.

“When IT companies shut down during the pandemic, these hostels were also closed for almost a year and half. Eventually when things got normal, the management noticing high demand for men’s hostels, started providing accommodation to men,” said Murali Krishna, who runs a ladies hostel at Gachibowli.

Only a small proportion of hostels are there for women now and there is a huge demand for it, he adds. “Unless new hostels are opened, there will be a problem for women in finding accommodation. Things will be sorted out, as we expect hostels which were closed down earlier to reopen in the coming months,” he said. However, the managements are facing problems in reopening the hostels since property owners are asking to revise the rent.

“For almost two years, their buildings were vacant or they collected half rent. So naturally, they will expect us to increase the rent. So many are not keen to start the hostels at this point of time when the boarders will not be willing to pay revised charges,” said Kishore Reddy, who runs a hostel at Kondapur.

Managing a hostel is profitable only when there is around 90 per cent occupancy. “There is tough competition. We cannot charge more from the boarders otherwise they will shift to other premises. Again prices of almost everything increased and in PG accommodations we have to provide food also. We will be left with nothing,” said a woman who runs at hostel at Kukatpally.

On average, hostels charge Rs 12,000 for single, Rs 9,500 for double sharing, Rs 7,000 for three-sharing and Rs 5,500 for the four-sharing room. Unable to find a proper hostel, the women are searching private independent accommodations in nearby colonies in Madhapur, Kondapur and Raidurgam.

“A group of three to four women is hiring a flat and living together. It is costlier but there is no other alternative,” said Meenakshi, who works as a security supervisor at an IT company.

