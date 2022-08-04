Adilabad Collector Sikta Patnaik draws ire of NCST

Published Date - 12:09 PM, Thu - 4 August 22

Adilabad: The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) expressed its ire against Adilabad Collector Sikta Patnaik for acquiring lands of tribals in the name of establishing a private cement factory. It made the remarks while hearing a case pertaining to the lands following a petition filed by former Zilla Parishad chairperson Chityala Suhashini Reddy on Wednesday.

Commenting on the issue, the commission found fault with the collector for failing to take steps to return the 107 acres of assets belonging to tribals procured by the management of a private cement company at Yapalguda and Rampur villages in Adilabad Rural mandal in 2018. It asked as to what she was doing when the lands of the gullible tribals were acquired by the private cement manufacturer.

The apex body of tribal rights sought an explanation from the Collector as to why the lands were not given back to the tribals and as to why a case should not be booked against local MLA Jogu Ramanna and Adilabad Revenue Divisional Officer Suryanarayana under SC, ST Prevention of Atrocities Act. It posted the hearing of the matter for a month.

