Adilabad: Congress, BJP win 4 seats each, BRS bags 2

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 PM, Sun - 3 December 23

Adilabad: The Congress and BJP nominees won four segments each out of 10 Assembly constituencies in erstwhile Adilabad district. The BRS bagged two segments.

While nominees of the Congress registered victory from Mancherial, Chennur, Bellampalli and Khanapur segments, BJP candidates bagged Adilabad, Mudhole, Nirmal constituencies.

The congress nominee Kokkirala Premsagar Rao won against BJP candidate V Raghunath Rao from Mancherial segment by a margin of 66,116 votes. Premsagar Rao had 105,945 votes and Raghunath Rao polled 39,829 votes.

Congress candidate Dr G Vivek Venkataswamy triumphed over BRS nominee Balka Suman from Chennur (SC) segment with a margin of 37,515 votes. Vivek recorded 87, 541 votes, while Suman registered 50,026 votes. Its nominee G Vinod registered victory against the BRS candidate Durgam Chinnaiah from Bellampalli (SC) Assembly constituency by margin of 36,878 votes.

Congress nominee Vedma Bojju defeated his opponent B Johnson Naik of BRS by a margin of 4,702 votes. While Bojju polled 58,870 votes, Naik had 54,168 votes. Ramesh Rathod, fielded by the BJP stood in the third spot by securing 52,398 votes.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate Payal Shankar won against BRS nominee Jogu Ramanna from Adilabad segment by a margin of 6,692 votes. The BJP’s Aleti Maheshwar Reddy polled 106,400 votes and defeated BRS candidate Allola Indrakaran Reddy by a margin of 50,703 votes. Indrakaran Reddy polled 55,697 votes.

The BJP candidate from Mudhole, Rama Rao Pawar registered victory against G Vittal Reddy of BRS by margin of 22,003 votes. In Sirpur, Dr Harish Rao of the BJP won against BRS nominee Koneru Konappa by a margin of 2,923 votes. Rao got 63,302 votes, while Konappa secured 60,379 votes. BSP state president Dr RS Praveen Kumar had to be content with the third spot with 44,151 votes.

BRS nominee from Boath Anil Jadhav won against the BJP candidate Soyam Bapu Rao by a margin of 23,400 votes. Anil secured 76,792 votes, while Bapu Rao saw 53,392 votes. Similarly, the party’s candidate and sole female contestant Kova Laxmi defeated nominee of the Congress Ajmeera Shyam Naik by a margin of 22,798 votes. Laxmi polled 83,036 votes and Naik recorded 60,238 votes.

Segment Winner Party Polled votes second spot Party Votes margin

Adilabad Payala Shankar BJP 67,608 Jogu Ramanna BRS 60,608 6,692

Boath Anil Jadhav TRS 76,792 Soyam Bapu Rao BJP 53,392 23,400

Nirmal A Maheshwar Reddy BJP 106,400 A Indrkaran Reddy BRS 55,697 50,703

Khanapur Vedma Bojju Cong 5,8870 B Johnson Naik BRS 54,168 4,702

Mudhole Rama Rao Pawar BJP 96,048 G Vittal Reddy BRS 74,045 22,003

Mancherial K Premsagar Rao Cong 105,945 V Raghunath BJP 39,829 66,116

Bellampalli G Vinod Cong 82,217 Durgam Chinnaiah BRS 45,339 36,878

Chennur G Vivek Cong 87,541 Balka Suman BRS 50,026 37,515

Asifabad Kova Laxmi TRS 83,036 Shyam Naik Cong 60,238 22,798

Sirpur (T) Dr Harish Rao BJP 63,302 Koneru Konappa BRS 60,379 2,923