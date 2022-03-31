Adilabad continues to sizzle at 43 degrees

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:06 PM, Thu - 31 March 22

File Photo

Adilabad: Erstwhile Adilabad district continued to sizzle with blistering heat wave conditions for the past two days, throwing life out of the gear. According to a weather report published in Telangana State Development Planning Society, the district experienced a maximum temperature 43.9 degrees Celsius on Thursday. It recorded a maximum temperature of 43.8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. Several parts of the district boiled with registering searing temperatures for the last two weeks.

Chaprala of Adilabad and Adilabad town recorded maximum temperature by 43.8 degrees and 43.7 degrees respectively. Wankidi in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district registered a maximum temperature of 43.6 degrees. Lingapur of this district witnessed 43.3 degrees, while Koutala mandal had 43.2 degrees. Maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 39 degrees to 43 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperatures to be in the range of 22 degrees to 25 degrees C.

Following scorching heat wave conditions, people did not venture outdoors for various needs. They consumed liquids and fruits containing more water content to cope with the heat. Elderly persons are struggling to handle the significant rise in mercury levels. Workers of NREGA scheme are undergoing tough times, too. Roads wore deserted looks in the noon.