Adilabad: Dr Narender bags State best DMHO award

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:27 PM, Fri - 8 April 22

DMHO Dr Narender is being felicitated by minister Harish Rao in Hyderabad on Thursday night.

Adilabad: District Medical and Health Officer Dr Narender Rathod was selected for the best DMHO award in the State for rendering outstanding services and putting the district in the top in effective implementation of various health schemes. He was felicitated by Health Minister Harish Rao on account of World Health Day at a programme held in Hyderabad on Thursday night.

Narender was chosen for the award for taking steps in Adilabad achieving 100 per cent vaccination against Covid-19, for successfully preventing the second wave of the virus by taking up a door-to-door fever survey, and ensuring better services to child and new mothers. He played a vital role in raising institutional deliveries and controlling various chronic and seasonal diseases in the district.

The DMHO expressed happiness on being presented the award and thanked his colleagues and staffers of the department for extending their unwavering cooperation to him. He was congratulated by doctors and nurses and staffers of the primary health centres. He was posted in-charge of DMHO in June of 2020. He is the medical superintendent of Boath community health centre.

In the meantime, Dr Nikhila Rani of Kuntala, Keslapur ANM Meshram Suneetha and ASHA workers Parvati and Saroja won best doctor, ANM and ASHA workers respectively. They were felicitated by the minister.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .