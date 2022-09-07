| Medak Two Shepherds Stranded On Island In Manjeera River Since Tuesday

08:36 PM, Wed - 7 September 22

Medak: Two shepherds remained stranded on an island in the middle of river Manjeera at Pothansettipally in Kulcharam Mandal since Tuesday.

The shepherds herded their goats to an island when the water was released from Singur Multipurpose Project located upstream following heavy rains in Karnataka and Maharastra.

Since the flow in the river further went up by evening, the shepherds Chakalai Durgaiah and Bola Ashaiah were waiting for help.

The officials could not rescue them until Wednesday evening. As the island was spread to a huge extent, they were comfortable on it along with their goats.

Meanwhile, the irrigation authorities at the Singur project have lifted a crest gate besides operating the hydropower plant to let 11,510 cusecs of water flow down. It was getting 12,997 cusecs of water from upstream.